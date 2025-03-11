Nation & World News
Researchers are learning the Trump administration axed their work to improve vaccination

The Trump administration is canceling studies about ways to improve vaccine trust and access
This photo provided by the National Institutes of Health shows the James H. Shannon Building on the NIH campus in Bethesda, Md., in 2015. (Lydia Polimeni/NIH via AP)

This photo provided by the National Institutes of Health shows the James H. Shannon Building on the NIH campus in Bethesda, Md., in 2015. (Lydia Polimeni/NIH via AP)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is canceling studies about ways to improve vaccine trust and access, a move that comes in the midst of a large measles outbreak fueled by unvaccinated children.

Researchers with grants from the National Institutes of Health to study why some people have questions or fears about vaccines and how to help those who want to be vaccinated overcome barriers are getting letters canceling their projects.

The step — first reported by The Washington Post, which cited dozens of expected cancellations — is highly unusual, as entire swaths of research typically aren’t ended mid-stream.

"It is the policy of NIH not to prioritize research activities that focuses gaining scientific knowledge on why individuals are hesitant to be vaccinated and/or explore ways to improve vaccine interest and commitment," say NIH letters sent to two researchers with different grants.

“It’s really concerning,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics, who viewed and read aloud from two letters other scientists had received, noting the claim that the research doesn't benefit people or improve quality of life.

"That's inaccurate. Vaccines clearly save lives, there’s no question about the science of that,” O’Leary said. Better understanding what parents want to learn from their pediatrician – or adults’ questions about their own shots -- is “really about improving care and not just necessarily about just the vaccination rates.”

“You can’t say you’re for vaccine safety and not study how people think about vaccines,” added Dr. Georges Benjamin of the American Public Health Association.

Some of the canceled grants are a type that help fund the salaries of promising young researchers, whose careers may be threatened, O’Leary said.

It's the latest move against vaccines since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became the nation's health secretary, directing the agency that oversees the NIH, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration. Kennedy has long criticized vaccines and since taking the new post has vowed to investigate the childhood vaccine schedule — shots that prevent measles, polio and other dangerous diseases — and CDC and FDA meetings of independent vaccine advisers have been postponed or canceled.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, President Donald Trump's choice to be Director of the National Institutes of Health, appears before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee for his confirmation hearing, at Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: AP

Trump nominee to lead National Institutes of Health questioned on funding cuts, vaccines

Federal judge blocks drastic funding cuts to medical research

OPINION

RHONE: Measles in Atlanta has been contained, unlike RFK Jr.’s skepticism

Living through the COVID-19 pandemic might have pushed us to embrace vaccines, but instead, it brought a fresh wave of Americans into the vaccine-hesitancy fold.

President Donald Trump pumps his fist before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Latest: House passes bill to fund federal agencies through September — Senate prospects unclear

10m ago

Trump halts doubling of tariffs on Canadian metals, after Ontario suspends electricity price hikes

11m ago

4 charged in death of 5-year-old boy 'incinerated' in hyperbaric chamber explosion

13m ago

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.