Rescuers in Iran trying to reach a helicopter involved in an 'incident' while accompanying president

Rescuers in Iran are trying to reach a helicopter involved in "an incident" while traveling with an entourage including President Ebrahim Raisi
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rescuers in Iran are trying to reach a helicopter involved in “an incident” while traveling with an entourage including President Ebrahim Raisi, state television reported Sunday.

There was no immediate elaboration on what happened to the helicopter, nor who was on board. Semiofficial news agencies offered varying explanations for what was happening.

Raisi was traveling in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi, 63, is a hard-liner who formerly led the country's judiciary. He is viewed as a protégé of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some analysts have suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after his death or resignation from the role.

