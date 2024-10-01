Nation & World News

Rescuers search for people still missing in Nepal after flooding and landslides that killed 217

Rescuers are searching for people still missing and trying to recover bodies of those killed in weekend flooding and landslides in Nepal
A man walks on a muddy alleyway carrying belongings salvaged from his house in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

A man walks on a muddy alleyway carrying belongings salvaged from his house in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA – Associated Press
47 minutes ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers on Tuesday searched for people still missing and tried to recover bodies of those killed in weekend flooding and landslides in Nepal that killed more than 200 people.

Weather continued to improve, and workers were clearing the highways that were blocked by landslides. Sections of several highways next to raging rivers were washed away, however, and those repairs will likely take longer.

The disaster came just ahead of the country’s biggest festival Dasain, which begins on Thursday when people return home to celebrate with their families. The damage to roads is likely to hamper festival travel plans for many.

The government has said it was focusing on helping people who were stranded and who have lost their homes in the flooding and landslides.

Nepal police said the death toll by Tuesday had reached 217 while 143 people had been injured. There were still 28 people who were reported missing and searches were continuing for them.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli returned home Monday afternoon from attending the U.N. General Assembly meeting and immediately called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet.

Police and soldiers were assisting with rescue efforts, while heavy equipment was used to clear the landslides from the roads. Schools and colleges were closed until Tuesday to help clean up the premises and students to be able to recover.

The days of heavy rain came toward the end of Nepal's monsoon season, which began in June and usually ends by mid-September.

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, a locality is swamped in mud in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Women walk with their belongings in the mud in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Residents clean their water-logged kitchen in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 after a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

A car parked outside a building is swamped in mud in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

A man walks on a street strewn with debris in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

A resident looks on as an earthmover removes mud inside a housing complex in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

A man stands on a muddy plain next to a damaged structure in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains . (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, debris is seen in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

