Rescuers search for missing people in Nepal following flooding and landslides that killed 224

Aryal said the flooding damaged 16 hydroelectric power plants, lowering electricity production in Nepal, while 18 other projects under construction were also damaged.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's administration has been heavily criticized for its slow response to the crisis, particularly after a landslide hit several vehicles stranded for hours just 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the capital, Kathmandu, killing about three dozen people.

Oli told reporters the government would continue to look for those missing and help the thousands impacted.

"We were prepared for a disaster but could not predict it would be of this big scale,” he said.

As the weather improved, workers started clearing the highways by the mountains after being blocked by landslides. Sections of several other highways next to raging rivers were washed away and repairing them is expected to require time and effort.

Of the 37 highways damaged, only nine have so far reopened for traffic.

Police and soldiers have been assisting with rescue efforts, while heavy equipment was used to clear the landslides from the roads. Schools and colleges were told to shutter until Tuesday until clean-up efforts were concluded and to allow students to recover.

The flooding was caused by heavy rain which arrived at the end of Nepal's monsoon season that usually begins in June and ends by mid-September.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

