Nation & World News

Rescuers search for missing people in Nepal following flooding and landslides that killed 224

Rescuers in Nepal are searching for two dozen people still missing and trying to recover the bodies of those killed in weekend flooding and landslides that left more than 200 dead
A man walks on a muddy alleyway carrying belongings salvaged from his house in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man walks on a muddy alleyway carrying belongings salvaged from his house in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA – Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers in Nepal searched Tuesday for two dozen people still missing and tried to recover the bodies of those killed in weekend flooding and landslides that left more than 200 dead.

The disaster came just ahead of the country’s biggest festival Dasain, which begins on Thursday, and roads were busier than usual as people returned home to celebrate with loved ones. The damage to roads is likely to hamper travel plans.

The deaths climbed to 224 and the injured to 158 while rescue efforts were underway to look for 24 others, said the government’s chief secretary Eak Narayan Aryal on Tuesday.

Aryal said the flooding damaged 16 hydroelectric power plants, lowering electricity production in Nepal, while 18 other projects under construction were also damaged.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's administration has been heavily criticized for its slow response to the crisis, particularly after a landslide hit several vehicles stranded for hours just 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the capital, Kathmandu, killing about three dozen people.

Oli told reporters the government would continue to look for those missing and help the thousands impacted.

"We were prepared for a disaster but could not predict it would be of this big scale,” he said.

As the weather improved, workers started clearing the highways by the mountains after being blocked by landslides. Sections of several other highways next to raging rivers were washed away and repairing them is expected to require time and effort.

Of the 37 highways damaged, only nine have so far reopened for traffic.

Police and soldiers have been assisting with rescue efforts, while heavy equipment was used to clear the landslides from the roads. Schools and colleges were told to shutter until Tuesday until clean-up efforts were concluded and to allow students to recover.

The flooding was caused by heavy rain which arrived at the end of Nepal's monsoon season that usually begins in June and ends by mid-September.

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, a locality is swamped in mud in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Women walk with their belongings in the mud in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents clean their water-logged kitchen in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 after a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car parked outside a building is swamped in mud in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man walks on a street strewn with debris in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A resident looks on as an earthmover removes mud inside a housing complex in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man stands on a muddy plain next to a damaged structure in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains . (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, debris is seen in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

At least 148 are dead in floods and landslides in Nepal
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Indian-controlled Kashmir votes in final phase of polls to elect local government
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A powerful typhoon is lashing northern Philippine islands
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Landslide triggered by rain leaves 12 dead and 2 missing at an illegal gold mine in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bobby Witt Jr. and Cole Ragans lead the Royals over the Orioles 1-0 to open AL Wild Card...7m ago
Amazon pulls Kim Porter memoir about Sean 'Diddy' Combs that her children say is fake10m ago
Skubal sensational, Tigers jump on Valdez early to get 3-1 win over Astros in AL Wild...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BioLab facing lawsuits for damages after Conyers chemical plant fire
More Georgia counties are approved for federal disaster relief2h ago
Dockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know