Rescuers respond after bus overturns on upstate New York highway

CHILI, N.Y. (AP) — Rescue operations were underway after a bus with passengers aboard rolled over on a highway near Rochester, New York, on Thursday morning, according to the governor.

It was not immediately clear if there were serious injuries.

The bus overturned on Interstate 490 west of Rochester, forcing the highway's closure in both directions to allow first responders to work, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement.