Rescuers recover fifth body from sunken superyacht off Sicily; 1 woman still missing

PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — Rescuers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily brought ashore a fifth body on Thursday, leaving one person still unlocated, as investigators sought to learn why the vessel sank so quickly.

Rescue crews brought the body bag ashore at Porticello port while divers continued to search for the sixth missing person, whom the coast guard identified as a woman. That suggested that the recovered bodies included that of British tech magnate Mike Lynch.

Also among the six missing passengers were Lynch's 18-year-old daughter and associates who had successfully defended him in a recent U.S. federal fraud trial.