Rescuers in Nepal recover 7 bodies after a landslide swept 2 buses of people into a river

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers have recovered a total of seven bodies from the river that two buses full of people were swept into by a landslide, officials said Monday.

Rescuers were able to find the bodies in different locations on the riverbanks as the search continues for the missing buses and people on board.

Government administrator Khima Nanda Bhusal said the bodies were identified and relatives contacted. Three of the dead are Indians and the remaining four are Nepali nationals.