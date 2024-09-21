Nation & World News

Rescue workers search for at least 6 people missing after heavy rain pounds Japan’s Noto region

Rescue workers are searching for at least six people missing after heavy rain pounded Japan’s northcentral region of Noto, triggering landslides and floods and leaving one person dead in a region still recovering from a deadly Jan. 1 earthquake
A man wades through a flooded street near temporary housing units installed after the Jan. 1 earthquake in Wajima, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area. (Muneyuki Tomari/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man wades through a flooded street near temporary housing units installed after the Jan. 1 earthquake in Wajima, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area. (Muneyuki Tomari/Kyodo News via AP)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers searched for at least six people missing Sunday after heavy rain pounded Japan’s northcentral region of Noto, triggering landslides and floods and leaving one person dead in a region still recovering from a deadly Jan. 1 earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency on Saturday issued the highest alert level for heavy rain across several cities in the Ishikawa prefecture, including hard-hit cities Suzu and Wajima on the northern coast of the Noto peninsula.

The agency has since downgraded the heavy rain alert, and kept landslide and flooding warnings in place.

In Suzu, one person died and another was missing after being swept in floodwaters. Another went missing in the nearby town of Noto, according to the prefecture.

In Wajima, rescue workers were searching for four people missing following a landslide at a construction site. They were among 60 construction workers repairing a tunnel damaged by January's quake.

The FDMA said another person was missing due to floods at a different location in the city.

NHK footage at a coastal area of Wajima showed a wooden house torn and tilted after it was apparently hit by a landslide. No injuries were reported from the site.

In Noto town, two people were seriously injured by a landslide while visiting their quake-damaged home.

At least 16 rivers in Ishikawa breached their banks as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Land and Infrastructure Ministry. Residents were urged to use maximum caution against possible mudslides and building damage.

By late afternoon Saturday, about 1,350 residents were taking shelter at designated community centers, school gymnasiums and other town facilities, authorities said.

About 50 centimeters (20 inches) of rain has fallen in the region over the last three days, due to the rainbands that cause torrential rain above the Hokuriku region, JMA said.

“Heavy rain is hitting the region that had been badly damaged by the Noto earthquake, and I believe many people are feeling very uneasy," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Hayashi said the government “puts people's lives first” and its priority was search and rescue operations. He also called on the residents to pay close attention to the latest weather and evacuation advisories and take precautions early, adding that the Self Defense Force troops have been dispatched to Ishikawa to join rescue efforts.

A resident in Wajima told NHK that he has just finished cleaning his house from the quake damage and it was depressing to now see it flooded by muddy water.

A number of roads flooded by muddy water were also blocked. Hokuriku Electric Power Co. said more than 5,000 homes were still without power Sunday. Traffic lights were out in the affected areas. Many homes were also without water supply.

Heavy rain also fell in nearby northern prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata, threatening flooding and other damages and suspending train operations, including the Yamagata Shinkansen bullet trains, officials said.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Jan. 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other key infrastructure. Its aftermath still affects the local industry, economy and daily lives.

People wade through a partially flooded street in Suzu, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1. (Kasumi Fukudome/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Self-Defense Forces vehicles deployed to support people in areas affected by severe weather are parked on a mud-covered road in Wajima, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area. (Katsunori Nishioka/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This aerial photo shows the flooded area after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This aerial photo shows the flooded area after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris is piled along a bridge over the Kawarada river near the city hall in Wajima, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area. (Yasuko Kishimoto/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A street is flooded in Wajima, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1. (Yasuko Kishimoto/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This aerial photo shows cars are submerged after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris is piled in a river running through Wajima, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1. (Katsunori Nishioka/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man wades through a flooded street near temporary housing units installed after the Jan. 1 earthquake in Wajima, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, following heavy rain in central Japan's Noto peninsula area, where a devastating earthquake took place on Jan. 1. (Muneyuki Tomari/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car is blocked by rocks covering a road, after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this aerial photo, the car park of a municipal office is seen under water, after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This aerial photo shows the flooded Kawarada river and submerged area after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car is blocked by rocks covering a road, after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A road is flooded after heavy rain in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2 people reported dead in China as Typhoon Bebinca is downgraded to a tropical storm
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Strongest typhoon since 1949 hits Shanghai and knocks out power to some homes
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nigeria warns of possible flooding as Cameroon releases water from dam
Placeholder Image

Update: Coastal flood advisory affecting Bryan and Chatham counties until Friday midday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central title when Royals lose to Giants9m ago
New York City interim police commissioner says federal authorities searched his homes10m ago
Israel raids and shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ernie Suggs

Nearly 50 years later, Jimmy Carter’s White House crew still meets — on Zoom
The Cherokee Nation is reconnecting with its culture in Georgia
‘A model inmate:’ Julie Chrisley seeks reduced prison sentence