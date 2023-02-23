X
Dark Mode Toggle

Rescue underway off Greek island for 4 missing migrants

National & World News
11 minutes ago
Greece’s coast guard says a search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of an eastern Greek island for four people believed missing from a boat of migrants attempting to reach Greece from the nearby Turkish coast

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A search and rescue operation was underway Thursday morning off the coast of an eastern Greek island for four migrants who were missing as a boat attempted to reach Greece from the nearby Turkish coast, authorities said.

The coast guard said authorities had received a distress call regarding a boat in trouble off the southern coast of the island of Samos, and found 18 people on board when they arrived in the area. The passengers said there had been a total of 22 people on board, and that four of them had fallen into the sea.

Two Greek coast guard patrol boats and one vessel from the European border patrol agency Frontex were participating in the search and rescue operation, as well as two helicopters.

The 18 survivors were being transported to Samos. Their nationalities weren't immediately known.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
5h ago

Bipartisan bill aims to build on 2022 effort to boost Georgia’s mental health care

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Biden to welcome Georgia football champions to White House
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Biden to welcome Georgia football champions to White House
5h ago

Credit: AP

West Virginia transgender sports ban halted during appeal
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Global stocks mixed after Fed officials support higher rates
16m ago
Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies
31m ago
Afghanistahn's Taliban reopen key trade route with Pakistan
55m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
19h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top