Rescue effort launched to assist 3 people at New Hampshire's Tuckerman Ravine ski area

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — Two people were rescued and emergency crews were attempting to rescue a third Saturday from an area popular with hikers and backcountry skiers on the Northeast’s highest mountain, a news report said.

The New Hampshire State Police told WMUR-TV that crews had been working since Saturday afternoon to rescue three people at Tuckerman Ravine on New Hampshire's Mount Washington.

Authorities said the people involved may have serious injuries, WMUR reported.