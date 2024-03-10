Nation & World News

Rescue effort launched to assist 3 people at New Hampshire's Tuckerman Ravine ski area

Two people were rescued and emergency crews were attempting to rescue a third Saturday from an area popular with hikers and backcountry skiers on the Northeast’s highest mountain, a news report said
FILE - Tuckerman Ravine is seen at left, about one mile below the summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washington, in New Hampshire, Monday, May 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Tuckerman Ravine is seen at left, about one mile below the summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washington, in New Hampshire, Monday, May 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
38 minutes ago

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — Two people were rescued and emergency crews were attempting to rescue a third Saturday from an area popular with hikers and backcountry skiers on the Northeast’s highest mountain, a news report said.

The New Hampshire State Police told WMUR-TV that crews had been working since Saturday afternoon to rescue three people at Tuckerman Ravine on New Hampshire's Mount Washington.

Authorities said the people involved may have serious injuries, WMUR reported.

The New Hampshire Department of Public Safety, which oversees the state police, directed questions about the rescue to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service and New Hampshire Fish and Game authorities did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

In Atlanta stump speech, Biden promises to restore Roe, preserve democracy11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

At Georgia rally, Trump says his policies would have prevented Laken Riley’s death
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump blasts Willis at Georgia campaign stop
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
15h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Before pausing Georgia factory, Rivian struggled to meet expectations
The Latest

Credit: AP

The diaries of presidents offer history in the raw — even the naked — and may have...
21m ago
The Netherlands is opening a Holocaust museum. The Israeli president's presence is...
46m ago
Gunmen kidnap 300 students in northwest Nigeria. Two days later, some have lost hope of...
57m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
10h ago