Rescue crews search for missing girl lost in Texas floodwaters while forecasters warn of more storms

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Rescue crews in Texas were searching for a 10-year-old girl swept away by rapidly rising floodwaters and forecasters warned that Tuesday could bring more heavy rains and flooding to the Houston area and the state’s coast.

Teams of people scoured the city of Brenham on Monday night, using drones with thermal imaging and dogs to try to find the girl. But as heavy thunderstorms moved through the area, the water rescue operation was forced to be scaled back, according to the Brenham Fire Department.

The department was working with around a dozen supporting agencies to find the girl, who was last seen at about 4 p.m. Monday.