Republicans to announce site of 2024 national convention

Milwaukee, in swing state Wisconsin, is the odds-on favorite to get the event given Nashville's refusal to adopt an agreement for hosting the convention. There has been broad bipartisan support for holding the event in Milwaukee, which was selected to host the 2020 Democratic convention that had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a “turnkey” operation ready to host for real in 2024. Milwaukee was the pick of the RNC’s site selection committee in July.