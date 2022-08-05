ajc logo
X

Republicans to announce site of 2024 national convention

FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans are to announce Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 whether the 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named, will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans are to announce Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 whether the 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named, will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)

National & World News
By SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Republicans are to announce whether the 2024 national convention where the party’s presidential nominee will be officially named will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are to announce Friday whether the 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named, will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville.

Milwaukee, in swing state Wisconsin, is the odds-on favorite to get the event given Nashville's refusal to adopt an agreement for hosting the convention. There has been broad bipartisan support for holding the event in Milwaukee, which was selected to host the 2020 Democratic convention that had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a “turnkey” operation ready to host for real in 2024. Milwaukee was the pick of the RNC’s site selection committee in July.

The Republican National Committee is to announce its decision on the final day of its summer meeting in Chicago.

Nashville's bid hit a roadblock after Mayor John Cooper and others expressed concerns about security, the economic trade-off of having to mostly shut down the bustling downtown except for convention activity as well as the implications of tying up city resources for the event.

The Nashville common council on Tuesday rejected a draft agreement for hosting the convention, seemingly ending that city's chances.

It was a different story in Milwaukee, where leaders in the Democratic stronghold joined together with Republican power brokers, including former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, to make the pitch for hosting the convention. Priebus, a former White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump and Wisconsin state GOP chairman, leads the local committee for the convention.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, but lost to President Joe Biden by a nearly identical margin in 2020.

Wisconsin could determine who wins in 2024, while Tennessee has not backed a Democrat for president since 1996. But choosing Milwaukee is in line with recent Republican choices for the convention. For two decades, Republicans have placed their nominating convention in swing states — North Carolina, Ohio and Florida.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The Nashville, Tenn. downtown area and the Cumberland River are shown on Sept. 27, 2011. Republicans are to announce Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 whether the 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named, will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

FILE - The Nashville, Tenn. downtown area and the Cumberland River are shown on Sept. 27, 2011. Republicans are to announce Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 whether the 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named, will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The Nashville, Tenn. downtown area and the Cumberland River are shown on Sept. 27, 2011. Republicans are to announce Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 whether the 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named, will be held in Milwaukee or Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Editors' Picks
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing over 1,000 glasses from Warby Parker10h ago
Atlanta relocates Hank Aaron statue to ballpark in his old neighborhood
9h ago
‘I could die any second’
12h ago
‘The Fabulous Four’ with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally shooting in...
17h ago
‘The Fabulous Four’ with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally shooting in...
17h ago
Former Georgia Tech star Iman Shumpert arrested for pot possession in Texas
8h ago
The Latest
China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan
4m ago
Raiders give McDaniels happy homecoming, beat Jaguars 27-11
6m ago
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
20m ago
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
19h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top