Republican Juan Ciscomani wins Arizona U.S. House seat

Republican Juan Ciscomani beat Democrat Kirsten Engel in the open 6th Congressional District seat now held by Kirkpatrick. Ciscomani is a former senior adviser to Ducey who has strong ties to the business community. He touted his background as an immigrant who became a U.S. citizen after his family came to Arizona from Mexico when he was a boy.

An incumbent Republican who had been trailing until Sunday, Rep. David Schweikert, also won his race Monday. Schweikert defeated Democrat Jevin Hodge to gain a seventh term representing the northeast Phoenix suburbs' 1st District.