Republican field in Michigan Senate race thins as party coalesces around former Rep. Mike Rogers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit-area businessman Sandy Pensler has withdrawn from the Republican Senate race in Michigan just ahead of the state's primary, throwing his support behind former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers for the party's nomination.

Pensler made the announcement at Donald Trump's rally in Grand Rapids on Saturday after being called onto to stage by the former president. Trump endorsed Rogers earlier this year and many in the party have begun to coalesce around Rogers, who served in the U.S. House for 14 years and chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

“We need control of the Senate,” Pensler said on stage. “A divisive continued primary effort hurts the chances of that.”