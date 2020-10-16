Reports: Turkey tests Russian-made S-400 defense system

Ankara insists it was forced to purchase the Russian system after Washington refused to sell it the U.S. Patriot system. It also argues that it's Turkey's sovereign right to buy the system it wants.

Russia delivered the defense system last year. Turkey had initially said the S-400 would be operational in April but delayed activating it.

During a visit to Turkey earlier this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that the Russian-made system, which has reportedly cost Turkey $2.5 billion, cannot be integrated into the NATO air and missile defense system.

Turkey was widely expected to test the system this week, after issuing notices warning vessels and aircraft to avoid the area in the Black Sea.

U.S. President Donald Trump is under pressure by legislators to sanction Turkey over the S-400 deal.

In 2018, Washington slapped sanctions on Turkey over the detention of an American pastor, sparking a severe currency crisis in the country. The sanctions were lifted following the pastor’s release.