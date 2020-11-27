Reports: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Baltimore (6-4) was supposed to play the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Thursday night, but the game was postponed until Sunday. The latest round of positive tests could jeopardize the game being played this weekend.

Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III would be the most likely candidate to start for Baltimore in place of Jackson. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Griffin has made only one start in the past four seasons.

"Praying for my brother @Lj_era8 and every player, staff member and their families dealing with COVID-19," Griffin tweeted Thursday. "Ensuring the safety of the entire organization is important. Handling this outbreak within the team is bigger than football."

