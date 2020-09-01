Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released

While the full impact on southern New Mexico residents is difficult to gauge, experts and historians have said people in Tularosa Basin were almost certainly exposed to dangerously levels of radiation following the Trinity blast. Fallout was thought to have affected the holding ponds and cisterns that were used by locals for fresh water as well as gardens and livestock that would have been used for food.

Downwinders have said their communities have been plagued by cancer, birth defects and stillbirths — all problems that can come from radiation exposure.

Tina Cordova, a co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium and cancer survivor, has said the government did nothing at the time or in the decades after to monitor what was happening because of the fallout.

She has pointed to research published in 2019 in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on state health data that showed a spike in infant mortality with no known cause other than it began a month after the Trinity Test. She said the increase followed what had been a steady decline in infant mortality in New Mexico up until August 1945.

The National Cancer Institute’s research was aimed at trying to estimate the range of possible radiation-related cancer cases in New Mexico that may be related to the Trinity Test. The team looked at published data on radioactive fallout from the test as well as descriptions of the typical diet and lifestyle of people living in the area in 1945. Interviews also were done with residents in New Mexico as part of the project.