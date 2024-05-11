Reports: Mike Budenholzer agrees to become next head coach of Phoenix Suns, replacing Frank Vogel

PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Budenholzer has agreed to coach the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports, as the franchise turns to the man who beat them in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The 54-year-old Budenholzer replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired Thursday after one season. ESPN and The Athletic both reported that Budenholzer's deal was for five years.

Budenholzer — from Holbrook, Arizona — was coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 when they roared back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Suns in the Finals.