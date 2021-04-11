Reports: Man kills self after standoff at Honolulu hotel

“Everybody is accounted for,” Lynch said.

Authorities have not released any details about the events leading up to the standoff.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy Pacific Submarine Force told news outlets the man was one of its sailors. He was not immediately identified but the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and KITV said he was 40 years old.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a shipmate,” U.S. Navy Commander Cindy Fields said in the statement. “This is a tragic loss to our force and the Navy family.”

Photos and videos shared by local media showed about 100 people locked down in the hotel’s ballroom. Displaced guests were provided with food, blankets and pillows. Hours after the standoff began, guests sheltering in place were allowed to leave.

Images from outside the resort showed a large police presence, including a SWAT team.

Kahala resident Yevgeniy Lendel told Hawaii News Now he was walking in the area when officers rushed to the scene.

“The cops told everyone to run and shelter,” he told the TV station. “We ran away from the hotel.”

The standoff occurred during what had seemed to be a quiet evening at the resort. Visitors and locals were eating at beachside restaurants and taking in the sights.

Honolulu resident Rex Jakobovits said he was strolling on the beach when he was told by police to get into the hotel's ballroom. He told Hawaii News Now that when he got inside, people were frightened. Some were crying.

However, Jakobovits said the mood eventually calmed after officers were posted outside the doors.