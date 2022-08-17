AP source: LeBron James inks 2-year extension with Lakers

James' recommitment to the Lakers also silences persistent talk of his possible departure as a free agent or in a trade. James hasn't appeared to be going anywhere on social media or in his public appearances, and he praised the hiring of new Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

James has missed significant portions of the season due to injury in three of his four years with the Lakers. He was largely healthy in the elongated 2019-20 season when the Lakers won the franchise's 17th NBA title in the Florida bubble, and he has been every bit the dominant player of his prime when at full strength in the ensuing two years.

Although his contract status inspired plenty of offseason chatter, James seemed unlikely to relocate after spending the past four seasons of his 19-year career with the storied Lakers. His family is settled in Los Angeles, where his eldest son, Bronny, is a 17-year-old college basketball prospect playing at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth.

ESPN and The Athletic first reported the deal.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports