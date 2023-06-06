X

Reports: Italian ex-premier, business executives investigated over Colombia deal for ships, planes

National & World News
Updated 2 hours ago
Italian state television and other media have reported that prosecutors based in Naples are investigating a former premier and some leading business figures over the sale to Colombia of military planes, ships and submarines

ROME (AP) — Police on Tuesday searched the offices and homes of a former Italian premier and several leading business executives in an investigation of alleged corruption involving the sale of military planes, ships and submarines to Colombia, Italian state television reported.

Massimo D’Alema, a leftist politician who served as Italian premier from 1998-2000, is among those reported to be under investigation.

The sales deal, said to be worth 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion), has been under scrutiny for some time. Last year, a top Italian CEO, Alessandro Profumo, told the Senate defense commission that D’Alema had no role in the dealings for the sale on behalf of Leonardo, a major Italian aerospace and defense manufacturer.

Italian state television, citing Naples-based prosecutors, said that Profumo is among prominent business figures under investigation. Profumo's mandate as CEO of Leonardo ended last month.

Neither Profumo nor D'Alema could be reached for comment on Tuesday. Italian state television quoted D'Alema's lawyers as saying that the investigation would back their client's denial, in recent months, of any wrongdoing.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported that the investigation looked into initiatives to sell M-346 jets, an advanced military training aircraft manufactured by Leonardo, and corvettes, which are fast naval vessels, and small submarines produced by Fincantieri, a major Italian shipbuilder.

Four Colombians, including a former foreign minister, were among others being investigated, Corriere della Sera said. The former minister who was identified in the Italian news reports as Marta Lucía Ramírez, who also served as vice president, tweeted that she was “not involved in the purchasing of military equipment.” She said that the Colombian Embassy handled the purchases with the defense ministries of both countries.

Naples prosecutors' offices were closed Tuesday evening, and officials couldn't be immediately reached for comment on the Italian news reports.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

NEW: Home demand solid in May, but many homeowners hold back from selling1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Citing national school shootings, Gwinnett man shutters gun store
44m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb plans to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park soon with $1.8 million investment
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney Lin Wood held in contempt of court for denigrating ex-associates
4h ago

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

Can a decades-old Hawaii fight aid Georgia’s ‘alternate’ electors?
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bills' Damar Hamlin takes next step in recovery by practicing fully 6 months since...
6m ago
Sheriff probes self-defense claim of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor in front...
10m ago
Louisiana lawmakers approve anti-LGBTQ+ bills that include ban on trans care for minors
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
9h ago
HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
10h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top