Reports finds unsafe conditions in New Mexico migrant jail

The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General said in a report released Friday that there are security lapses throughout the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia, New Mexico and said all detainees should be immediately removed.

There were 176 male prisoners at the time of the February inspection of the privately owned and operated jail. They are held while immigration cases are reviewed. The report said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement disagreed with the findings and disputed the report.