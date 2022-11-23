ajc logo
X

Reports: Employees at Chinese iPhone factory protest

National & World News
Updated 50 minutes ago
Videos and postings on Chinese social media say employees at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls

BEIJING (AP) — Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to employees and videos posted on social media Wednesday.

Videos on Chinese social media that said they were filmed at the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou showed thousands of people in masks facing rows of police in white protective suits with plastic riot shields. One person was hit in the head with a club and another was taken away with his arms held behind his back.

Postings on social media said they were protesting unspecified contract violations.

The factory operator, Foxconn Technology Group, said earlier it was using “closed-loop management,” which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact. That followed a walk-out last month by thousands of employees over complaints about inadequate anti-virus protection and a lack of help for coworkers who fell ill.

Apple Inc. warned earlier that deliveries of its new iPhone 14 model would be delayed due to anti-disease controls imposed on the Zhengzhou factory. The city government suspended access to an industrial zone that surrounds the factory, which Foxconn has said employs 200,000 people.

Foxconn, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, didn’t immediately respond to a request for information about the situation.

New reports earlier said the ruling Communist Party ordered “grassroots cadres” to fill in for Foxconn employees in Zhengzhou who left. The company didn’t respond to requests for confirmation and details about that arrangement.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Hangpai Xingyang

Credit: Hangpai Xingyang

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show9h ago

Atlanta shut out of Final Four through 2030
11h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
17m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
10h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
10h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
17m ago
Explosion goes off near Jerusalem bus stop, several injured
18m ago
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Photos: Memorials and tributes held for Speaker David Ralston
12h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Light shows illuminate the holiday season
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top