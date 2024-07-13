Nation & World News

Reports: Denver Nuggets 1st-round pick DaRon Holmes II tears Achilles in NBA Summer League opener

Denver first-round pick DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the season after tearing his right Achilles on Friday night in the Nuggets’ NBA Summer League opener, The Athletic and multiple other media outlets reported
Denver Nuggets 2024 first-round draft pick DeRon Holmes II speaks during an NBA basketball news conference Monday, July 1, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets 2024 first-round draft pick DeRon Holmes II speaks during an NBA basketball news conference Monday, July 1, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Updated 1 minute ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Denver first-round pick DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the season after tearing his right Achilles on Friday night in the Nuggets' NBA Summer League opener, The Athletic and multiple other media outlets reported.

Traded to Denver after being selected No. 22 overall by Phoenix, the 6-foot-10 former Dayton center-forward had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the Nuggets’ 88-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Athletic was the first to report the injury.

Holmes was the Atlantic 10 Conference's co-player of the year last season as a junior, averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

DaRon Holmes II walks the red carpet before the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Impromptu State Election Board meeting met with ire, jeers

Credit: Ben Gray

Morehouse College’s president to step down

Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin weeps in court as judge announces involuntary manslaughter case is dismissed...

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison

Credit: AP

Judge tosses Giuliani’s bankruptcy case, paving way for payout in Georgia suit
The Latest

Credit: AP

Inside the courtroom as case dismissed against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of...
49m ago
Rescuers in Nepal search for 2 buses with more than 50 people on board that was swept...
56m ago
The son of Asia's richest man gets married in the year's most extravagant wedding
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Marcie LaCerte

How the YSL gang trial impacts Atlanta’s music scene
‘Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola has opened a hotel in Georgia
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend