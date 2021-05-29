ajc logo
Reports: Boris Johnson, fiancée Carrie Symonds wed in London

FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020, file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. U.K. newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Johnson and his fiancée Symonds married Saturday, May 29, 2021, in a small private ceremony in London. The Mail on Sunday and the Sun said the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020, file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. U.K. newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Johnson and his fiancée Symonds married Saturday, May 29, 2021, in a small private ceremony in London. The Mail on Sunday and the Sun said the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

U.K. newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London

LONDON (AP) — U.K. newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London.

The Mail on Sunday and the Sun said the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.

The Sun said senior staff in Johnson's 10 Downing St. office were unaware of the wedding plan.

Johnson’s office declined to comment.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Johnson, 56, and 33-year-old Symonds announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred.

The marriage would be Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third.

The last British prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.

FILE - In this Thursday May 6, 2021, file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his partner Carrie Symonds to cast his vote in local council elections in London. U.K. newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Johnson and his fiancée Symonds married Saturday, May 29, 2021, in a small private ceremony in London. The Mail on Sunday and the Sun said the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE - In this Thursday May 6, 2021, file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his partner Carrie Symonds to cast his vote in local council elections in London. U.K. newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Johnson and his fiancée Symonds married Saturday, May 29, 2021, in a small private ceremony in London. The Mail on Sunday and the Sun said the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: Matt Dunham

Credit: Matt Dunham

