Reported death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes about 600

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers signed a cease-fire deal last week. The truce that took effect Saturday was brokered by Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia. But Moscow also has cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan and seeks to mediate in the conflict.

The truce, however, has been immediately challenged with both Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of continued attacks in violation of the agreement.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijani officials have once again accused Armenian forces of shelling some of its regions, and Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijan launched “large-scale military operations” along the front line.

Russia and the European Union have urged both sides to observe the cease-fire.

___

Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova in Moscow, and Aida Sultanova in Baku, Azerbaijan, contributed to this report.

The scene of damage a day after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday have accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia in an effort to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in decades. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People look at the destroyed houses a day after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday have accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia in an effort to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in decades. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women take refuge in a bomb shelter during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia in an effort to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in decades. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People pray in an improvised bomb shelter during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia in an effort to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in decades. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited