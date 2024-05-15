Report: Welding at water slide caused huge fire in Sweden that killed one person

Nation & World News

A welding operation sparked a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person
36 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A welding operation sparked a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

“When welding the water slide, a fire started which then spread to the rest of the building. The fire spread quickly and caused great destruction,” the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper said, quoting a police report.

The blaze destroyed a large part of the Oceana water park that was scheduled to open this summer in Goteborg, Sweden's second-largest city. Officers were only able to enter the site days later and found a dead person there.

The fire at the popular Liseberg amusement complex spread over several water slides and the pool area of the water park. A nearby hotel and office facilities had to be evacuated. Sixteen were slightly injured.

FILE - Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Liseberg amusement park's new water world Oceana in Goteborg, Sweden, Monday Feb. 12, 2024. A welding operation caused a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden's biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person. Police said Wednesday, May 15, 2024, that when carrying out some welding on the water slide "a fire started which then spread to the rest of the building," causing "great destruction." (Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP, File)

