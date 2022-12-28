Report: Tenn has broken its lethal injection rules since '18

Amid the several findings inside the report, Stanton's team rebuked the top leaders at the Department of Correction for viewing the “the lethal injection process through a tunnel-vision, result-oriented lens” and claimed that the agency failed to provide staff “with the necessary guidance and counsel needed to ensure that Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol was thorough, consistent, and followed.”

Lee said Wednesday that he plans to make leadership staffing changes in the department and hire a permanent commissioner in January to replace the interim one. The new leaders, he said, will change the lethal injection protocol in coordination with the governor’s and attorney general’s offices and will review and change the department’s training.

Tennessee uses a three-drug series to put inmates to death: midazolam, a sedative to render the inmate unconscious; vecuronium bromide, to paralyze the inmate; and potassium chloride, to stop the heart.

For years, the state has maintained that midazolam renders an inmate unconscious and unable to feel pain. However, the report showed that in 2017, top state correction officials were warned by a pharmacist that midazolam “`does not elicit strong analgesic effects,' meaning ‘the subjects may be able to feel pain from the administration of the second and third drugs.’”

This warning aligned with what expert witnesses for inmates have stated for years, that the drugs can cause sensations of drowning, suffocation and chemical burning while leaving inmates unable to move or call out.

The assessment has led to more inmates choosing the electric chair over lethal injection, which is an option for some in Tennessee.