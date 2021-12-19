Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Report: Stabbing of rapper shuts down LA music festival

National & World News
49 minutes ago
A newspaper is reporting that a rapper was stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the festival early

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rapper was reportedly stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the show early.

Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the attack who requested anonymity. The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been called off early. Organizers did not give a reason.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told news outlets that a man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Authorities did not identify him. Los Angeles police said on Twitter that the department is assisting the California Highway Patrol in the investigation.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Thousands in Brussels protest against COVID restrictions
34m ago
Mass anti-coup protests in Sudan mark uprising anniversary
51m ago
Fear of extremes driving voters in Chile presidential runoff
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top