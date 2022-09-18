ajc logo
X

Report: Some census takers who fudged data didn't get fired

FILE - A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. The House has passed legislation on a party-line vote that aims to make it harder for future presidents to interfere in the once-a-decade headcount that determines political power and federal funding. The bill is a Democrat-led response to the Trump's administration's failed efforts to place a citizenship question on the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. The House has passed legislation on a party-line vote that aims to make it harder for future presidents to interfere in the once-a-decade headcount that determines political power and federal funding. The bill is a Democrat-led response to the Trump's administration's failed efforts to place a citizenship question on the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

National & World News
By MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
A watchdog group has determined that some census takers who falsified information during the 2020 census didn’t have their work redone fully, weren’t fired in a timely manner and in some cases even received bonuses

Some census takers who falsified information during the 2020 count didn't have their work redone fully, weren't fired in a timely manner and in some cases even received bonuses, according to the U.S. Commerce Department's watchdog group.

The findings released Friday by the Office of Inspector General raise concerns about possible damage to the quality of the once-a-decade head count that determines political power and federal funding,

Off-campus students at colleges and universities were likely undercounted since the census started around the same time students were sent home to stop the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020, the review found.

During the 2020 census, The Associated Press documented cases of census takers who were pressured by their supervisors to enter false information into a computer system about homes they had not visited so they could close cases during the waning days of the census.

Supervisors were able to track their census takers' work in real time through mobile devices that the census takers used to record information about households' numbers, demographic characteristics and members' relationships to one another. As a result, supervisors would get alerts when actions raised red flags about accuracy, such as a census taker recording data on a home while far away from the address or a census taker conducting an interview in just a few minutes. As a quality control check, others census takers were sent back to homes to re-interview residents.

The Inspector General's probe concluded that some alerts weren't being properly resolved, some re-interviews weren't properly conducted and that the work of some census takers whose work had been flagged for falsifying data had not been reworked to fix its accuracy. In fact, some census takers whose work was flagged for falsifications were given more cases, weren't fired and were reassigned to other operations, the report said.

Of the 1,400 census takers who were designated “hard fails" because questions about the accuracy of their work, only 300 were fired for misconduct or unsatisfactory performance. Of the 1,400 “hard fail" census takers, 1,300 of them received bonuses ranging from $50 to $1,600 each, the report said.

The census is the largest nonmilitary mobilization in the U.S. Data gathered during the census determines how many congressional seats each state gets. The numbers also are used for redrawing political districts and distributing $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year. Because of that, undercounts can cost communities funding.

The 2020 census faced unprecedented challenges including the pandemic, natural disasters and political interference from the Trump administration.

In response to the Inspector General's report, the Census Bureau said it appreciated the concerns that were raised but disagreed with the conclusions that data quality may have been damaged since the report cited only a small number of cases out of the overall workload.

“As a result, we asserted that the findings could not and should not be presented as a conclusive assessment of overall census quality," Census Bureau Director Robert Santos said in the written response.

Under Census Bureau rules, college and university students should have been counted where they spent the most time, either at on-campus housing or off-campus apartments, even if they were sent home because of the pandemic. Most schools didn't provide the Census Bureau with off-campus student data, and the bureau had to use a last-resort, less-accurate statistical tool to fill in the information gaps on more than 10% of the off-campus student population when they were given the information, the Inspector General's report said.

Schools often didn't provide the data because they didn't have information on off-campus students or because of privacy concerns. The Inspector General recommends passage of legislation that would require schools to provide needed information in future head counts.

“Although difficult to quantify, the fiscal implication of specifically undercounting off-campus students at the correct location for states and localities is potentially far-reaching," the report said.

The city of Boston, which is home to Northeastern University, Boston University and several other schools, said in a challenge to its census figures that the count missed 6,000 students.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Editors' Picks
Guillermo Heredia, left, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves celebrate the team's World Series-clinching 7-0 victory in Game 6 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House3h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
1h ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
22h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett County is slated for an expansion and renovation to be complete by August 2024.

Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Latest
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
5m ago
Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral
6m ago
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
12m ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
11h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top