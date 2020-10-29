Report slams UK's Labour Party for tolerating anti-Semitism

The equality commission also said there was “evidence of political interference in the handling of anti-Semitism complaints,” and that the interference was unlawful.

“Some complaints were unjustifiably not investigated at all,” the report said.

It said there was “a culture within the party which, at best, did not do enough to prevent antisemitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it.”

The commission does not have the power to bring criminal charges, but made recommendations for change, which the party is legally bound to act on.

Corbyn stepped down as leader in December after Labour had its worst general election showing since 1935. Starmer, elected in April, has vowed to stamp out prejudice and restore relations between the party and the Jewish community.

“If you’re anti-Semitic, you should be nowhere near this party,” Starmer said. “And we’ll make sure you’re not.”

After the report was published, Corbyn said he regretted that “it took longer to deliver … change than it should.” But he added that “the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party.”