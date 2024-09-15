Report shows system deficiencies a year before firefighting foam spill at former Navy base

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A fire suppression system at a Brunswick Executive Airport hangar showed deficiencies about a year before it discharged gallons of firefighting foam containing harmful chemicals in Maine's biggest accidental spill of the fire suppressant on record, according to a recently released report.

It's not known, however, if those deficiencies, which included some non-functioning sensors, led to what happened on Aug. 19 i n Hangar 4. The system released 1,450 gallons (5,490 liters) of firefighting foam concentrate mixed with 50,000 gallons (190,000 liters) of water at the former Navy base.

An investigation is underway into why the fire suppression system discharged. The foam, which contains chemicals known as PFAS, was removed and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention had advised the public not to consume or to limit consumption of freshwater fish from four nearby bodies of water.