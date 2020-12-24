Report on Philadelphia police protest response finds flaws

“I fully accept the criticisms in the report of how our administration conducted itself this past summer,” Kenney wrote in an emailed statement, adding that he hoped the recommendations would lead to long-lasting reform in how the city and department prepare for and respond to protests.

Failures to properly prepare for the size of anticipated protests — despite reliable information that thousands of people would likely converge on City Hall — trickled down to other failures including issues with the approval of less-lethal weapons and tactics, the report said. Several officers had emotional responses to verbal taunts or insults from protesters, targeting enforcement of the citywide curfew to some individuals and escalating situations with protesters. Other officers misused tear gas and pepper spray projectiles among other issues, the report said.

The authors noted from interviews that tear gas was deployed three time during the protests, but commanders notified Outlaw beforehand in only one of those uses, contrary to department policy.

The authors acknowledged that Outlaw had just taken over command of the department in February and that the coronavirus has stretched resources and made planning more difficult.

The report also said the department lacked proper equipment and manpower.

The police department noted in some instances the report's recommendations to purchase more riot shields, gas masks, Tasers and more body worn cameras would require significant funding increases from the city, though some money has already been approved. A handful of key vacancies noted in the report have been filled, department officials said.