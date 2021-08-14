Report: Ohio woman sought protective order against Bauer

The Ohio woman tried in 2017 to show police photographs of injuries to her eyes, but instead she was arrested for underage drinking, according to a police report obtained by the Post, which said the report did not indicate whether her allegations were investigated. The newspaper did not disclose the woman's age except to say she was a legal adult at the time.

The Post obtained photographs showing bruises on her face and blood in her eyes.

Bauer tweeted a statement Saturday disputing the Post’s report, calling it a “false narrative.” He said the newspaper had contacted “hundreds” of his female friends and acquaintances.

“Despite my representatives providing a wealth of contradictory evidence, documents, statements, and background information showing the pattern of disturbing behavior by this woman and her attorneys, The Washington Post opted to ignore much of this information and to run a salacious story disseminating defamatory statements, false information, and baseless allegations,” Bauer wrote.

Bauer said the woman harassed and physically assaulted him and also tried to “extort me for millions of dollars last year in exchange for her not coming forward with false claims.”

Bauer’s lawyer and agent, Jon Fetterolf, and agent Rachel Luba said in a statement that Bauer and the woman were in a consensual relationship from 2016-19 and that she pursued him, filing a “bogus protection petition” while “demanding $3.4 million for her to ‘remain silent.’”

The agents also called the physical abuse allegations “categorically false” in a statement to the Post. They said the photographs were years old “with no corroboration,” questioning both their validity and those of the alleged threatening messages.

Luba tweeted Saturday that “as a female it was a tough reality I had to accept, but this is not uncommon when it comes to celebrities—this is yet another example of how people abuse the temporary DVRO process in hopes of gaining publicity/money."

The woman dropped the protection order six weeks after filing it, according to the newspaper.

Bauer has been on paid administrative leave since July 2 as authorities investigate allegations of sexual misconduct made by the California woman. His leave, which has been extended five times, currently runs through Friday.

A civil hearing for the temporary restraining order that was obtained against Bauer by that woman is scheduled for Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports