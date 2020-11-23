Report: Mobile fingerprinting a core tool in US deportations

ICE spokesman Mike Alvarez rejected those allegations. He said field use of the mobile app, which is paired with Bluetooth-enabled fingerprint readers, does not replace detention booking at a local office. “There is no way to know” whether its use increases collateral arrests, he said, because the agency doesn't collect such data.

The app allows field agents to remotely check fingerprints they collect against those registered in DHS and FBI databases. Courts have questioned federal databases' reliability when used as the sole basis for detention decisions.

Under extraordinary pandemic-related powers beginning in March, Border Patrol agents have used mobile fingerprinting devices to assist in immediate expulsions to Mexico without giving migrants a chance to seek asylum.

The FOIA lawsuit was brought by the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild and Mijente, who say the collection and sharing of biometric data by DHS leaves non-citizens vulnerable to both civil rights and data privacy abuses. The EDDIE app accesses a person's immigration history, any outstanding arrest warrants and previous encounters with U.S. law or immigration officers. It collects location data and time stamps and has been used in all U.S. immigration field offices as well as abroad, the documents show.

Becca O'Neill, a Charlotte, N.C., immigration lawyer, said ICE agents routinely use the app when pulling over vehicles linked to deportation orders, trying to fingerprint everyone inside. Agents do the same at targeted homes, she said. O'Neill tells migrants they have a constitutional right not to submit to mobile fingerprinting. Alvarez, the ICE spokesman, said it is voluntary. But activists say immigration agents' behavior often contradicts that claim.

Immigration officers cannot force their way into homes without a court-issued warrant, so they often use such deceptive tactics as identifying themselves only as "police," immigration activists say. Such behavior can be seen in the Netflix documentary miniseries "Immigration Nation," where EDDIE is seen being used on "collaterals."

In its platform, the campaign of President-elect Joe Biden vowed to " undo the damage " of Trump's anti-immigration policies but did not address data-collection issues. Biden's transition team did not reply to requests for comment.

Sarah Pierce of the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute think tank is worried the Trump administration will rush into place the proposed expanded biometric collection rule prior to leaving office on Jan. 20.

The rule could effectively place non-citizens — including children — under a continuous surveillance regime that would be complicated for the Biden team to dismantle, she said.

___

AP immigration reporter Elliot Spagat contributed to this story from San Diego.