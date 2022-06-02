ajc logo
X

Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel laughs as she receives flowers from newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a handover ceremony in the chancellery in Berlin, Dec. 8, 2021. Merkel slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and hinted at a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Chancellor Angela Merkel laughs as she receives flowers from newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a handover ceremony in the chancellery in Berlin, Dec. 8, 2021. Merkel slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and hinted at a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

National & World News
54 minutes ago
The German news agency dpa reports that former Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia’s attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight

BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday.

Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly said she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide any commentary from the sidelines, having stepped down as chancellor last December.

Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported "all efforts by the German government as well as the European Union, the United States, our partners in the G-7, in NATO and the U.N. to stop the barbaric war of attack by Russia."

Merkel also expressed solidarity with Ukraine and said she supported Kyiv's right to self-defense, dpa reported.

It was unclear whether Merkel addressed the criticism directed at her by Ukrainian officials for backing energy deals with Russian President Vladimir Putin even after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea. Her office didn't immediately respond to a request for a transcript of the speech.

The 67-year-old also emphasized the importance of unity within the European Union's 27 nations, saying everyone should contribute to the goal of unity on the continent, according to dpa.

Merkel hinted that she herself might play a role in that at the European level going forward.

“I will have to disappoint those who are counting on me disappearing,” dpa quoted her as saying.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Editors' Picks
As Trump fumes, Kemp’s former Georgia foes fall in line8h ago
70 churches move to leave the North Ga. Conference of the UMC
9h ago
Man shot, killed while allegedly trying to break into DeKalb home
3h ago
Braves add Alex Rodriguez’s nephew, send him to Gwinnett
17h ago
Braves add Alex Rodriguez’s nephew, send him to Gwinnett
17h ago
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
5h ago
The Latest
A crackdown in El Salvador, and fears of arbitrary arrests
4m ago
House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings
5m ago
Lack of water in Puerto Rico town sparks federal lawsuit
6m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top