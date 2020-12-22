Report: March turbulence shows need for financial reforms

While the 2008 bout of instability led to a number of reforms, the new report said that this year's problems highlighted the need for further action.

The report did not make specific recommendations for changes but instead laid out a number of areas which could be considered such as imposing higher capital requirements for money market funds or tougher rules for investors to redeem their investments.

The President's Working Group on Financial Markets is led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and includes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to be the next Treasury secretary, is expected to make shoring up the financial system against bouts of investor flight one of her priorities once she takes office after being confirmed by the Senate.