X
Dark Mode Toggle

Report: Istanbul bomb suspect killed in operation in Syria

National & World News
Updated 21 minutes ago
Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish forces have killed the alleged planner of a deadly Istanbul street bombing, in an operation in northern Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish forces have killed the alleged mastermind behind a deadly Istanbul street bombing in an operation in northern Syria, Turkey's state-run news agency reported on Friday.

The man, identified as Halil Menci, was “neutralized” on Wednesday in an operation by the Turkish intelligence agency near the northern town of Qamishli, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said an airstrike by a Turkish drone on Wednesday killed a civilian and wounded a local Kurdish police commander. The drone attack occurred on a road linking Qamishli with the village Qahtaniya, it said.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Observatory said the civilian who was killed in the strike was known to smuggle people to Turkey. The man had, however, denied accusations by Turkish authorities that he smuggled into Turkey Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian woman who is accused of carrying out the attack.

The Nov. 13 bomb attack in Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue left six people dead, including two children. More than 80 others were wounded.

Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militants have denied involvement.

At least 17 suspects have been jailed pending trial in connection with the attack, including Albashir who is accused of leaving the TNT-laden bomb on Istiklal Avenue. Officials said at the time that the attack's planner had fled Turkey for Syria.

The PKK has fought an armed insurgency in Turkey since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

Turkey has launched three major incursions inside Syria targeting Syria’s main Kurdish militia since 2016 and controls a swath of Syrian territory along their joint border.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash12h ago

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO/AMAZON

INTERVIEW: ‘Kids in the Hall’ vet Kevin McDonald has mellowed, still seeks to find the...
23h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
23h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton County school board votes not to renew charter for two schools
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Blinken heads to Asia, with China, Russia tensions soaring
8m ago
Israeli settlers shoot, wound 2 Palestinians in West Bank
12m ago
Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion
16m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
17h ago
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
19h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top