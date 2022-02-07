Report: Israel police used spyware on Netanyahu's son, aides

Netanyahu has long accused law enforcement of unfairly targeting him, and his lawyers have demanded answers. Even Netanyahu’s political opponents have expressed outrage.

The witness whose phone was reportedly hacked, Shlomo Filber, is expected to testify in the coming days and Netanyahu’s lawyers are expected to request a delay to his testimony. It remains unclear whether any of the evidence allegedly gathered was used against Netanyahu.

The police declined to comment on the latest report but said they are cooperating with an investigation launched by the attorney general. State prosecutors have told Netanyahu’s lawyers that they are “thoroughly examining” the reports, according to internal communications seen by The Associated Press.

Authorities have not said which spyware might have been improperly used. Calcalist has said at least some of the cases involved the Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group. Its flagship product, Pegasus, allows operators to seamlessly infiltrate a target’s mobile phone and gain access to the device’s contents, including real-time communications.

NSO has faced mounting scrutiny over Pegasus, which has been linked to snooping on human rights activists, journalists and politicians across the globe.

NSO, which does not disclose its clients, says all of its sales are approved by Israel’s Defense Ministry and that its technology is used by governments to combat crime and terrorism.