Report: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard unveils 'smart submarine'

National & World News
1 hour ago
Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has added to its navy with unmanned underwater vehicles, state TV reported Tuesday

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has added “smart submarines,” unmanned underwater vehicles, to its navy for the first time, state TV reported Tuesday.

The Guard's navy unveiled the vessels, along with new missiles and speedboats, at a ceremony in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

Its new speedboats can travel at up to 95 knots (about 109 mph) and are able to launch missiles and rockets.

The report also said the Guard’s navy was equipped with new maneuverable missiles with an extended range.

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that produces light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

