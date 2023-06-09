X

Report: Iran detains cartoonist again, journalist group calls for release

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A cartoonist's lawyer says Iranian authorities have summoned and arrested her over posts on her Instagram account

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have summoned and arrested a cartoonist who has a history of being imprisoned for political posts on her Instagram account, her lawyer said Friday.

Mohammad Moghimi said in a tweet said his client, Atena Farghadani, a painter, cartoonist and former political prisoner, was summoned to the Evin courthouse in Tehran and arrested. He did not elaborate on why she was detained.

In 2016, Farghadani was released after spending 18 months in jail for portraying lawmakers as animals to criticize a draft law restricting contraception and criminalizing voluntary sterilization.

On Wednesday, Farghadani posted one of her cartoons showing people with animal and satanic faces.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday that Iranian authorities must release Farghadani and stop efforts to silence commentators and members of the press.

“This cycling of journalists and commentators through prison is a continuation of authorities’ long-standing revolving door policy and a hallmark of Iran’s failure to respect the rule of law,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists face issues including women in pulpit, sex abuse reform3h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, sunny haze with Code Orange air quality alert in effect
2h ago

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Search for ineligible voters ends up verifying most of them in Fulton
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Search for ineligible voters ends up verifying most of them in Fulton
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Candidates to helm state GOP offer different plans to rebuild party
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Putin says Russian tactical nuclear weapons to be deployed to Belarus next month
13m ago
Live updates | Trump Classified Documents Indictment
13m ago
Erdogan's new central bank chief signals hope for Turkey's economic turnaround
19m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
1h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
5h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top