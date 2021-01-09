Report: Hospitals in Ethiopia's Tigray struck by artillery

Food, medical supplies and other basics have run alarmingly low across the region. The assessment cites regional authorities as saying more than 4.5 million people, more than two-thirds of the population, need humanitarian assistance.

"The little food stock the affected communities had have either been looted, burned, or damaged," the assessment says, adding that a locust outbreak has worsened the situation. "Living conditions for both recently displaced people and host communities remain very critical."

It adds: “As a result of the conflict, many houses, shops, and private stores were burned or damaged.” Schools, health centers, shops and other buildings were looted.

An even grimmer picture expected from an assessment based on a visit to western Tigray, where some of the fighting first erupted in early November.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Saturday that he had spoken with Ethiopia's deputy prime minister, Demeke Mekonnen, “and conveyed the EU’s alarm over the situation in Tigray. Full and unrestricted humanitarian access must be granted. This is not an EU demand — this is international law.”