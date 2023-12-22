Report: Footballs in New England were deflated. But don't blame the Patriots this time

The Patriots told the website they sensed something was wrong when Kansas City’s Harrison Butker, who has put 87% of his kickoffs this season into the end zone for touchbacks, sent his game-opening kick only to the 3 yard-line. During the first half, both teams’ kickers missed field goals, including a 39-yard attempt that was Butker’s first miss of the season.

The balls were checked at halftime and fixed, the website reported. Butker made two field goals in the second half and every kickoff for both teams reached the end zone.

In the scandal that came to be known as Deflategate, the Patriots were fined $1 million and docked two draft picks and Brady was suspended four games for what the league found was a scheme to provide improperly inflated footballs for the AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 18, 2015. In a 243-page report, an NFL investigator zeroed in on two equipment managers — one who referred to himself in a text message as "The Deflator" — and concluded that Brady was "at least generally aware" of the illegal deflation plans.

The Patriots defended Brady, countering that the league's scientific evidence was flawed. Brady appealed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and then the federal courts; after a 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel reinstated his suspension, Brady sat out the first four games of the 2016 season.

New England went on to win the Super Bowl. Despite playing only 12 games, Brady was the runner-up in MVP voting.

In response to the scandal, the NFL changed its procedures to put pregame control of the footballs in the hands of the officials, not the individual teams.

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP