Report: Father of Spain forward Lamine Yamal hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona

Some arrests had been made, according to La Vanguardia, without giving details.

Local police did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.

Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal part of the winning team and setting up Nico Williams' opening goal in a 2-1 win over England. He also won the tournament's best young player award just a day after he turned 17.

__

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer