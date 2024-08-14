Nation & World News

Report: Father of Spain forward Lamine Yamal hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia says the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona
22 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia says the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona.

Citing unnamed official sources, the paper said Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times.

La Vanguardia said Nasraoui was in serious but stable condition.

Some arrests had been made, according to La Vanguardia, without giving details.

Local police did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.

Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal part of the winning team and setting up Nico Williams' opening goal in a 2-1 win over England. He also won the tournament's best young player award just a day after he turned 17.

__

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappé ready to make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappé scores on debut for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in UEFA Super...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappé scores on his debut for Real Madrid in UEFA Super Cup2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mbappé makes Madrid heavy favorite to repeat as Spanish league champion for 1st time in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Matsuyama's caddie returns home to Japan after passport stolen after Olympics10m ago
Trump’s campaign called it an economic address. He made big promises but mostly veered...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch