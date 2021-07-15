Father-in-law says he pepper-sprayed NFL's Richard Sherman

Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, called 911 late Tuesday to report that he was being belligerent, had threatened to kill himself and was driving away after drinking two bottles of hard alcohol.

“At this time, we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” she told The Seattle Times on Wednesday. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Sherman was booked into jail in Seattle on suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The Washington State Patrol said it also would recommend charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

The burglary charge is a felony that includes a domestic violence component because it was the home of relatives. Sherman did not enter the home, strike or try to hit any family members, authorities said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol received a 911 call from a construction crew working along a freeway east of Seattle. The caller said an apparently intoxicated driver had entered the closed construction zone. As the vehicle left the area, it struck a barricade, causing significant damage on the driver’s side, Patrol Capt. Ron Mead told reporters.

The vehicle soon became completely disabled, Mead said.

Just before 2 a.m., Redmond police received a 911 call from the in-laws’ home, reporting that Sherman was trying to break in, Police Chief Darrell Lowe said.

Officers and state troopers responded and tried to calm the situation by developing a rapport with the football star, authorities said.

It initially seemed to work, but Sherman’s demeanor changed when the officers told him he was under arrest, Lowe said. He began walking away rapidly and fought as police tried to take him into custody, and a K-9 officer released the dog to subdue him.

Sherman got minor cuts to his lower leg and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail. At his first court hearing, a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe he committed a crime.

Sherman, 33, became a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and played three seasons with San Francisco. He is now a free agent.

Caption Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash., about the earlier arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman. Sherman was arrested after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers. Online records say Sherman was booked into a jail early Wednesday on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe, right, speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash., about the earlier arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman as Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead looks on. Sherman was arrested after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers. Online records say Sherman was booked into a jail early Wednesday on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead speaks at a news conference as Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe, left, looks on, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash., about the earlier arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers football star Richard Sherman. Sherman was arrested after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers. Online records say Sherman was booked into a jail early Wednesday on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption The eastbound lanes of Highway 520 are shown near the exit for 148th Ave. NE, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash. Police said Wednesday that they were investigating a hit-and-run crash in the same area of the highway that could be tied to former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman. Sherman is suspected of leaving his damaged car after the crash in the early morning hours and trying to force his way into a family member's home before he was arrested and booked into jail. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption An officer stands near a sign for the King County Correctional Facility, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman was booked into the jail Wednesday after he was arrested and authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption The King County Correctional Facility is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman was booked into the jail Wednesday after he was arrested and authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren