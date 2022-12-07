ajc logo
X

Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.

National & World News
Updated 36 minutes ago
A published report says lawyers for former President Donald Trump found at least two items marked as classified during a recent search of a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, and have provided them to the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump found at least two items marked as classified during a recent search of a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, and have provided them to the FBI, according to a published report Wednesday.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the items were discovered by an outside team brought in by Trump's representatives to search his other properties for any additional classified materials. The nature of the classified materials was not immediately clear, but the storage unit in which they were found had been used to hold items from an office in northern Virginia used by Trump staffers after he left office, the newspaper said.

The FBI recovered roughly 100 documents marked as classified during an Aug. 8 search of Trump's Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago. That's on top of 37 documents bearing classification markings that Trump lawyers retrieved from the home during a June visit, as well as 15 boxes containing about 184 classified documents recovered in January by the National Archives and Records Administration.

The possibility that the Justice Department had not yet recovered all classified materials has existed for months.

The FBI's August search of the home came after investigators developed evidence indicating that additional sensitive documents remained there, even though Trump representatives had certified that all classified documents requested in a Justice Department subpoena had been located and returned.

After a federal judge pressured the Trump team to demonstrate its full compliance with the subpoena, the newspaper said, it hired an outside firm to search properties including Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, as well as Trump Tower in New York.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

A spokesman for Trump, responding to reports about an outside firm's search for classified materials, said in a statement that “President Trump and his counsel continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal, and unwarranted attack against President Trump and his family by the weaponized Department of Justice.”

Spokesman Steven Cheung did not respond to a follow-up phone call about subsequent reporting indicating that a search of the storage unit had turned up two items with classification markings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fight outside Walmart in Cobb erupts into gunfire, leaves 1 injured18m ago

Credit: Atlanta police

Atlanta bridge shooting victims were 12 and 15. The suspects are 15 and 16
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate
17h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Audrey McAvoy

Hawaii remembrance draws handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
3m ago
Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed
4m ago
Biden set to speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
5h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
6h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top