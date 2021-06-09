Report claims Russian agents tailed journalist who fell ill

Dmitry Bykov, an author and journalist who is an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, became sick aboard an airplane while on a lecture tour in 2019; he spent five days in a coma.

Doctors attributed the illness to bacterial food poisoning. But the illness and circumstances bore strong resemblance to the case of Navalny, who last year fell sick aboard a domestic flight and was hospitalized in a coma before being transferred to Germany for treatment, where doctors said he had been poisoned with a Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok.