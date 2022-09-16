ajc logo
X

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

National & World News
By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The U.K. government says it is temporarily stopping people from joining the line to file past the queen’s coffin as the wait for those at the back hit 14 hours

LONDON (AP) — The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporarily halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall.

A live tracker of the queue said it was "at capacity" and entry was being "paused" for six hours as waiting times reached 14 hours and the line stretched 5 miles (8km) from Parliament to Southwark Park in south London and then around the park.

Caroline Quilty of London said that she got to the line around 4 a.m. Friday.

“I think it is a moment in history, and if I did not come and celebrate it and see it and be part of it, I think I would really regret it,” she said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Chinese officials reportedly was barred from visiting the historic hall in the Houses of Parliament where the late queen's coffin is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.

The Chinese ambassador to the U.K. has been banned from Parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven British legislators last year for speaking out against China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority in the far-west Xinjiang region.

The office of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle declined to comment Friday on a report by American news outlet Politico saying the Chinese delegation would not be allowed into Westminster Hall.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had not seen the Politico report but that as host of the queen's funeral, the U.K. government should “follow the diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests.”

A Chinese delegation is expected to attend the queen's Monday funeral, which is in Westminster Abbey church and not Parliament. Organizers of the funeral have not published a guest list, and it was unclear who from China might attend.

The sanctioned British legislators wrote to officials this week to express concerns about the Chinese government having been invited to send representatives to the queen's state funeral.

Conservative lawmaker Tim Loughton told the BBC that the invitation to China should be rescinded, citing the country’s human rights abuses and treatment of Uyghurs.

After a day out of the public eye Thursday, King Charles III was traveling to Wales on Friday on the final leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom in the aftermath of the death of his mother last week after 70 years on the throne.

Charles, who for decades before his accession to the throne was the Prince of Wales, visits Llandaff in Cardiff for a service of prayer and reflection in honor of his late mother and will receive condolences from the Welsh parliament, the Senedd.

Charles returns to London later Friday and will briefly stand vigil at his mother’s coffin in the evening with his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

A day later, all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren are expected to stand vigil beside her coffin for 15 minutes.

Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will attend the vigil along with Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and the children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

William, who after his grandmother's death and his father becoming king is now the heir to the throne, is set to stand at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, will be in uniform.

Most senior royals hold honorary military roles and have worn uniforms at events to commemorate the queen. Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British army officer, wore civilian clothes during the procession of the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace because he no longer a working member of the royal family. He and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

The king requested both William and Harry wear uniforms at the Westminster Hall vigil.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined ShapeCaption
People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
An elderly woman sitting in a wheel chair waits in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

An elderly woman sitting in a wheel chair waits in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Combined ShapeCaption
An elderly woman sitting in a wheel chair waits in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Editors' Picks
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit1h ago
Selma Calaman looks through brush for the playground at Columbia Square neighborhood in Decatur on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She says trees and bushes have blocked the playground, and the neighborhood children play near the creek and on the streets. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
54m ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
17h ago
The late Ellen Partridge with former students Patti Keeble Manion and Joseph Jarrell, both of whom credit her with inspiring them to also become teachers. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Contributed

A teacher honors educator who inspired him, Ellen Partridge
1h ago
The late Ellen Partridge with former students Patti Keeble Manion and Joseph Jarrell, both of whom credit her with inspiring them to also become teachers. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Contributed

A teacher honors educator who inspired him, Ellen Partridge
1h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
21h ago
The Latest
China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu speaks during a joint news conference with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Hong-ji

Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea
7m ago
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree on cease-fire on shared border
14m ago
Water begins receding in Pakistan's worst flood-hit south
19m ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
17h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
20h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top