ajc logo
X

Report: Bomb threat led to evacuation of Norway gas plant

National & World News
19 minutes ago
Norwegian media say a bomb threat against an gas processing facility in central Norway has forced the evacuation of the site

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A bomb threat against a natural gas processing facility in central Norway forced the site's evacuation and briefly halted operations, Norwegian media reported Thursday, with police later confirming that the threat wasn't credible.

The incident came amid heighten security on key energy, internet and power infrastructures following last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two key pipelines in the Baltic Sea that supply gas to Germany.

The blasts and ruptures happened in international waters off the Baltic coastline of both Sweden and Denmark but within the countries' exclusive economic zone. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

Gas from Norway's Ormen Lange is piped along the sea bed to the onshore Nyhamna facility which was evacuated. The gas is then exported to the United Kingdom.

Police told Norwegian news agency NTB that there was ”no evidence that the bomb threat against the Ormen Lange facility was real.”

“The perpetrator is known to the police for similar circumstances and the case is being investigated further,” said police spokesman Per Åge Ferstad.

Nyhamna is about 375 kilometers (233 miles) northwest of Oslo. It is Norway’s second largest gas field and is operated by the Norwegian branch of Shell.

Shell later told Norwegian news agency NTB that workers had returned to the site and production had resumed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves star Ronald Acuña suffers no structural damage when hit by pitch 8h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
14m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Swanson, Riley turn in spectacular defensive plays in needed Braves NLDS win
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
16h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
16h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police

Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
12h ago
The Latest
Syria: Blast targeting military bus kills 18 soldiers
12m ago
Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
19m ago
White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
14m ago
Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6
11h ago
Jury selection begins in Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s trial
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top