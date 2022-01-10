Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Harrison checked Saget for breathing and a pulse, and when he found none, he had the hotel's security dispatch call 911, the report said.

“We have an unresponsive guest in a room," an unidentified man from the hotel said in a 911 call. “Not responsive. No breathing and no pulse."

Saget was declared dead shortly before 4:20 pm ET. His room key indicated he had entered the room a little before 2:20 a.m. ET, according to the report.

His body was sent to the local medical examiner's office, which said in an email that it could take up to four months from the date of exam to complete an autopsy report.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos." He was 65.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted Saturday on Instagram.

In a statement Sunday, Saget’s family members said they were “devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.... Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The sheriff's office report said hotel management notified Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, about her husband's death.

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House.” “I love you so much Bobby.”

